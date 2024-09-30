Fresh off his Oscar win, Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in first look at new Peaky Blinders Netflix movie

The Peaky Blinders film has kicked off production, and we've got our first look at Cillian Murphy back as Tommy Shelby in the new Netflix movie.

Sporting a sharp suit and grey hair, the notorious gangster will be returning to our screens for one final time. The epic conclusion is written once again by Steven Knight, the show's creator, and it will follow Shelby in World War Two.

"I’m thrilled to see the cameras rolling on this new chapter of the Peaky Blinders story, set during World War Two," Knight said of production kicking off. "The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders."

The new movie is directed by Heart of Stone helmer Tom Harper, who also shared a statement about the production kicking off. "There’s a great feeling of anticipation and excitement amongst our outstanding cast and crew," he said. "We’re grateful to the fans for getting us to this point and believe this next chapter is going to deliver something extraordinary."

Alongside Murphy, who is fresh off his best actor Oscar win for Oppenheimer, the new movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan. Further cast are yet to be announced, but we'll be hoping the surviving members of the BBC show will also be coming back, by order of the Peaky Blinders.

Among those we're expecting to return are Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, and Kate Phillips as Linda Shelby. Tom Hardy's Alfie Solomons is also likely to return.

No release date has been announced for the Peaky Blinders movie yet. For what to stream now, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.