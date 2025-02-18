He's "not allowed to announce it", but Peaky Blinders creator says the saga will "continue" after the Netflix film

You won't have to say goodbye to the Peaky Blinders just yet. The series' creator Steven Knight has confirmed that there is a future for the British saga after the upcoming Netflix movie, which sees Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Thomas Shelby.

Knight confirmed the movie is the end for "this part" of the story, which follows the popular six-season series, but he revealed there are already plans in motion to continue with the saga. "I'm not allowed to announce it, but I'm just saying that the world of 'Peaky' will continue," he said in an interview with BBC Breakfast.

Although official announcements are yet to be made, Knight's words are enough to get us excited about where the Peaky Blinders could head towards from now on.

For now, Knight confirmed the Netflix film wrapped production on December 13, which means we might get to see it very soon. "We're putting it together now", he revealed, as he praised the star-studded cast: "I would say this, wouldn't I? But it's fantastic. We've got the best, I think, the best British actors all in one place, including Stephen [Graham]."

The series' creator continued by saying that, considering what he's seen so far, "no one will be disappointed" by the film. "It is quite an incredible thing. It's a very fitting way to end this part of the Peaky story," he added.

Directed by Heart of Stone helmer Tom Harper, the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie is set during World War Two, with the Shelby family dealing with their own personal war. Alongside Murphy, the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, and Barry Keoghan, with Natasha O’Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, and Kate Phillips expected to reprise their roles from the BBC show.

No release date has been announced for the Peaky Blinders movie yet.