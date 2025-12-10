First Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 trailer sets fan-favorite earthbender Toph up as a key player in Aang's fight against the Fire Nation

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 is here – and it's teases one hell of an introduction for a fan-favorite character.

Gordon Cormier is back as Aang, looking considerably older than he did in the previous installment; as are Ian Ousley as Sokka and Kiawentiio as Katara.

"The world is turning," an unseen narrator says at the start of the clip, which you can watch above. "There's a secret life beneath us. We're all connected... through the earth," they continue off-camera. Though by that point, it's pretty clear who's talking...

Fans of the Nickelodeon original were excited to get their first look at live-action Toph Beifong when Netflix shared the second chapter's poster yesterday (December 9). Sometimes called The Blind Bandit from her time duelling in underground Earth Rumble matches (which are seen in the teaser!), the skillful earthbender joined Aang in his fight against the imperialistic Fire Nation in the second season of the Nickelodeon original. It's only fitting, then, that she show up now...

"Seasons 2 and 3 are a lot more mature in theme than, say, season 1 was," showrunner Albert Kim previously said of the source material in an interview with IGN. "So for us, it was about striking that right balance, of making sure you were true to the DNA of the original. But at the same time, we had to make it a serialized Netflix drama.

"It had to also appeal to the people who are big fans of Game of Thrones so, it had to feel grounded and mature and adult in that way too. That's the tightrope that we have to walk."

Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premieres sometime in 2026. While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix for some further watchlist inspiration.