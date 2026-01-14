One Stranger Things actor only rated the season 5 finale 3.5 stars on Letterboxd

The Stranger Things season 5 finale has proved controversial – and even one of the show's own actors has given the episode a fairly lukewarm rating on Letterboxd.

Raphael Luce, who played a younger version of Henry Creel, i.e. the kid who would grow up to become Vecna, gave the season 5 finale three-and-a-half stars (and a heart) on Letterboxd. "The end," he wrote by way of a review.

Luce seems to have removed half a star since he first watched the finale, too, as one fan commented, "is it really 4 stars tho i mean is it reeeeally."

The actor appeared in flashbacks to Henry's childhood in four episodes of Stranger Things season 4, and even appears in season 5 for young Henry flashbacks. Jamie Campbell Bower plays the adult version of Henry and his ultimate monstrous form of Vecna.

In the newly released documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things, showrunners the Duffer Brothers revealed that the finale was "the most difficult writing circumstance we’ve ever found ourselves in." The final episode has come under fire from fans, and some even launched a conspiracy, known as Conformity Gate, that an extra secret episode was on the way to serve as the "real" finale.

