Will Avengers: Secret Wars top Endgame? Mark Ruffalo says they’ll "go out with a big bang" again

Avengers: Endgame can’t be topped, right? Even so, Marvel Studios has plenty of time to try and figure out how to achieve the impossible. Two new Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, are landing in 2025 – and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has said the latter will see The Multiverse Saga potentially signing off in explosive fashion.

"It’s going to be hard to top Endgame but, if I know Kevin [Feige] and I know Marvel, it’s going to be pretty amazing," Ruffalo told Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab). "It’ll be a big bang. We’ll go out with a big bang."

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced a wave of new projects as part of The Multiverse Saga, which encapsulates Marvel Phase 4 through 6. A new Daredevil series is in the works, Fantastic Four got a release date and, yes, it’s all capped off by a pair of Avengers movies.

The saga, then, is likely to centre on Marvel’s next big villain, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. On the differences between Kang and previous MCU Big Bad Thanos, Feige told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab). "What I love is that [Kang is] totally different from Thanos. He is completely different. It's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet, that's not what Kang is."

He continued, "Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

Ruffalo, meanwhile, is next set to reprise his role as the Jade Giant in She-Hulk. Tatiana Maslany plays Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters. Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth are all part of the cast for the Disney Plus show, which is also set to include a cameo from Daredevil actor Charlie Cox.

