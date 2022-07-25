Kang will be a "very different type of villain" to Thanos, says Kevin Feige

They may both be purple, but MCU villains Thanos and Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror couldn’t be further apart according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

"What I love is that [Kang is] totally different from Thanos. He is completely different. It's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet, that's not what Kang is," Feige told ComicBook.com (opens in new tab) after a SDCC blowout panel that revealed a wave of new movies and shows, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Feige points to the many different versions of Kang (his first incarnation, He Who Remains, appeared during the Loki finale) as the driving force behind Kang offering up something new as the next Big Bad after Thanos.

"Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," Feige said.

We have yet to see Jonathan Majors’ Kang in action, but those who were in attendance at Comic-Con were treated to footage that showed off the Marvel villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There, Kang threatened Scott Lang. He appeared more sinister than in Loki, and wore a purple robe. For more from the teaser, check out our full description from inside Hall H.

Marvel also announced several new projects during their Comic-Con panel. A Daredevil series was unveiled, Captain America 4 got a title, Blade now has a release date, and we also got the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever thanks to an emotional trailer.

But it’s Kang, it seems, who will draw the focus in the newly-christened Multiverse Saga, much like Thanos was the centre of the attention in Phase 1-3’s Infinity Saga. For more on what else was unveiled, check out our guide to all the Marvel announcements from SDCC.