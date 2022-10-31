Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to play Wonder Man in new Marvel series

Aquaman's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is crossing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the actor, who played Black Manta in the Jason Momoa flick, has been cast as Simon "Wonder Man" Williams in Marvel and Disney Plus's brand new show.

The hero, created by Stan Lee along with Don Heck and Jack Kirby, made his comic book debut in The Avengers #9 back in 1964. After his wealthy industrialist father's company begins to fail thanks to its competitor Stark Industries, Simon is given superpowers by supervillain Baron Zemo, becoming a villain of his own until eventually crossing over to the good side – and joining the team – in The Avengers #160.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to executive-produce. Andrew Guest, best known for his work on 30 Rock, Community, and Brooklyn 99, will serve as head writer.

It was previously announced that Ben Kingsley would return as Trevor Slattery, who first played the conman in Iron Man 3 before going on to star in his own One-Shot spin-off All Hail the King, and making a surprise appearance in Shang-Chi.

Abdul-Mateen previously appeared in Ambulance, Nia DaCosta's Candyman, Jordan Peele's Us, The Matrix Resurrections, and The Greatest Showman, in addition to reprising his role as Black Manta in the upcoming Aquaman 2.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or, check out our list of every new Marvel TV show and movie you need to know about.