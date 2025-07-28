Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photos seem to confirm the Marvel movie will be set over a year before Avengers: Doomsday

The plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up with the addition of Jon Bernthal's Punisher to the cast and news of its more street level setting, and now we may have some more info about where it lands on the MCU timeline in relation to Avengers: Doomsday.

The set photos, seen below, show some signage for a construction project that's happening in the film, with the information on the sign indicating that the project will be finished in "December 2027." This places Spider-Man: Brand New Day as roughly contemporary to Thunderbolts*, which takes place in late 2027, according to the official timeline.

Set photos from the set of Spider-Man Brand New DayVia @lukec1605 pic.twitter.com/n5bwVDqrESJuly 28, 2025

This in turn establishes roughly where Spider-Man: Brand New Day will take place in the lead up to Avengers: Doomsday, the events of which kick off 14 months after Thunderbolts*, according to that film's post-credits scene, which appears to show the arrival of the Fantastic Four in the MCU from their alternate timeline of Earth-828.

That generally tracks with the release order of the films as well, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving in July 2026, and Avengers: Doomsday following in December.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes its title from the 'Brand New Day' era of the comics, which took place after the dissolution of Peter Parker's marriage to Mary Jane Watson, and the erasure of his secret identity from the memories of nearly everyone on Earth.

The events of the preceding film in the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, generally echo this, with Peter enlisting Doctor Strange to make everyone in the world forget his identity after it was exposed in the end of its predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere on July 31, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, here's how to watch all of the Marvel movies in order, as well as our guide to watching the Spider-Man movies in order.