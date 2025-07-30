Spider-Man: Brand New Day behind the scenes look may have spoiled the comic covers its director wants to recreate – which might be why it was swiftly deleted

A behind the scenes look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day showed off which comic covers its director Destin Daniel Cretton might recreate in the MCU sequel, as well as potentially revealing the unexpected villains that could face off against Tom Holland's wallcrawler.

As revealed by Cretton's assistant Ziyi Cao, a picture of a toy Spider-Man figure with the caption 'Hang in there' provided a glimpse at a couple of comic book covers that could be making their way onto the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It has since been deleted, but fans were quick to grab screenshots of the Instagram post. See for yourself below.

Here are the covers, maybe we get a villain fighting montage like in F4 to show what happened during the time jump from NWH or they are present for longer who knows 👀 pic.twitter.com/32w6nt4chtJuly 29, 2025

The covers in question are 1974's The Amazing Spider-Man #134 and 1991's The Amazing Spider-Man #345.

In the former, Spider-Man does battle with villain Tarantula, with The Punisher intervening. The other comic, meanwhile, sees the webslinger take on the obscure bad guy Boomerang, complete with – intriguingly – the re-emergence of Venom.

"He's got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Collider of Cretton's ongoing work on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to begin filming imminently.

Speaking of cameras rolling, one set detail on Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears to confirm that the fourth Spider-Man MCU movie will be set before the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink, is swinging into cinemas on July 31, 2026.

