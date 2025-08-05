The Punisher’s full costume for upcoming special has been revealed, and fans are hoping that the characters in Spider-Man 4 will look just as comic book accurate

Jon Bernthal’s full new Frank Castle look for Marvel’s upcoming Punisher special has been revealed, and fans are praising the comic-accurate details.

The new image, shared on Instagram by stevesandsnyc, shows Punisher sporting an all-black outfit with his white Punisher logo front and centre. The vigilante is also sporting knee pads, a bulletproof vest, and body armour much like many versions of the comic book character. The image has since been posted on Twitter by wandasattorney. Check it out below.

🚨FIRST LOOK at Frank Castle’s new suit on set of ‘THE PUNISHER’ special presentation! 📸: @/stevesandsnyc on Instagram pic.twitter.com/R0hrsYJ7vVAugust 5, 2025

The picture was taken on the set of the Punisher special, which is due to drop on Disney Plus in 2026. The special, which was announced earlier this year, is co-written by Reinaldo Marcus Green and Bernthal himself, and is expected to be set right after Daredevil: Born Again, which is where we last saw Castle. The one-off is a part of Marvel’s Special Presentation series, which started with the Werewolf By Night special in 2022.

However, the costume change has Marvel fans wondering if this is how Castle will appear in Spider-Man 4. "Oh…my…God. This Punisher suit going against the new Spider-Man suit is going to be peak comic book movie," said one fan on Reddit, and another added, "This is the best he’s ever looked."

This comes just days after Tom Holland’s new Spidey suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was revealed as filming started in Glasgow, Scotland. With new looks for both Spider-Man and Punisher, fans are hoping this means that other characters in Brand New Day will get the comic-book treatment too. This includes Mark Ruffalo, whose return as the Big Green Avenger has just been confirmed. "Now all we need for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Hulk with purple pants," said one fan.

Spider-Man 4 also welcomes back Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, and adds Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, whose role is being kept tightly under wraps, although the rumour mill has thrown up names as diverse as a time-travelling Mayday Parker and Jean Grey. Who knows, we may get to see Grey’s comic book-accurate yellow catsuit finally hit the big screen.

The Punisher special is expected to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2026, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026. For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.