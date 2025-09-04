Tom Holland says he's been "actively sifting through the internet" to figure out what fans want to see in Spider-Man 4: "That's been my driving force in these pitch meetings"

Tom Holland says he's interested in what the fans want to see in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that that's what he's been bringing to every Marvel meeting.

“I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings," Holland told LADBible.

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]."

It's not often that you hear an actor say that he's been scouring Reddit and other corners of the internet to find out what fans want to see in the next installment of their favorite film series or next movie based on their favorite character. Spider-Man: No Way Home opened the door for a few different storylines...and I can see where there might've been some struggle in figuring out exactly what to do for Brand New Day.

As of right now, the movie's cast also includes Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon returning as MJ and Ned. Michael Mando is also reprising his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming as the Scorpion, though the movie's biggest villain might just be someone who has never been seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Filming is currently underway in Glasgow, Scotland, and we've already seen several glimpses of Spider-Man's new suit, including a set piece that confirms where the movie takes place on the Marvel timeline.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6 (and beyond).