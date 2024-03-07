Spider-Man 2 PS5 patch accidentally lets players view dev menu revealing DLC plans, fans call it the "best part of the update" as Insomniac warns it could corrupt saves

The latest update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 promised a lot of long-awaited features, but I don't think anybody, including the developers at Insomniac, expected it to include a full debug menu loaded with goofy, game-breaking features and some apparent details about the game's DLC plans.

It looks like all you need to do to open the dev menu is hit L3 and R3 on the save select screen, or press the touchpad and options button at the same time during gameplay. Players are still figuring out the limits of what the menu can do, but it appears that this is the tool Insomniac would've used to test the game - meaning you can do things like give yourself infinite health, skip through missions, or spawn into otherwise inaccessible test rooms.

"We're aware the latest game update may have inadvertently allowed access to a development game menu," Insomniac says on Twitter. "There's a hotfix on the way. Please note that using this menu could corrupt your saves and trophy progress. There is no risk associated with playing the game as intended."

The wildest part of this dev menu is that it appears to outline the entire story arc of an upcoming DLC release. You can look at Reddit for yourself if you want to see the semi-spoilery details, but it does appear to match up with the plans outlined in the material leaked from the Insomniac hack.

Players seem to be enjoying all the weird shenanigans of the dev menu more than they're worried about corrupted saves, and I've seen a fair few comments to the effect of this being "the best part of the update." There's no word yet on when the hotfix removing this dev menu will land, so enjoy it while it lasts.

