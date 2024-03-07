Spectacular Spider-Men #1 is the perfect comic companion to Marvel's Spider-Man 2

One of the core dynamics of the massive hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2 revolves around the relationship between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. And now, for fans of Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Marvel has finally launched a comic that captures the humor and heart of Peter and Miles teaming up in Spectacular Spider-Men #1.

It seems unbelievable to think that Marvel Comics hasn't had an ongoing Peter and Miles team-up comic before, but March 6's Spectacular Spider-Men #1 is already making up for lost time with a pitch-perfect take on the two Spideys and their partnership in a story that makes for an easy jumping on point even for fans who have never read a comic before.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by Greg Weisman, known for his work as the producer of beloved 2008-09 Spectacular Spider-Man animated show, alongside penciler Humberto Ramos, inker Victor Olazada, and colorist Edgar Delgado, one of the most prominent Spider-Man artist teams of the modern era, and letterer Joe Caramagna, Spectacular Spider-Men #1 dives right into a mystery surrounding Peter's old nemesis the Jackal.

And though Peter and the Jackal have more than their share of history in comics, as the Jackal is the villain that once cloned Spider-Man, the story here is all about building the relationship and dynamic between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who have a hilarious back-and-forth that brings laugh-out-loud humor back to Spider-Man comics.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Whether you've ever read a Spider-Man comic, or any comics at all for that matter, Spectacular Spider-Men #1 provides a distinct jumping on point for Spider-fans who love both Peter and Miles. And if you're a longtime comic reader looking for a Spider-Man story that isn't caught up in a major crossover event or tied to decades of continuity, this is the comic for you.

The main Amazing Spider-Man title and its spin-off Spider-Man both have plenty to offer for folks who love the wall-crawler, but there's something purely joyful about seeing Peter Parker having fun alongside Miles Morales, who makes a fantastic straight man for Peter's unbridled sense of humor.

Spectacular Spider-Men #2 goes on sale April 17.

Check out all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.