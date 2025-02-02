In addition to "billions" of weapons, Borderlands 4 has "the deepest and most diverse skill trees" of any game in the series

Borderlands 4 has the "deepest and most diverse skill trees" in the series, which should couple well with the huge arsenal of weapons that Gearbox is offering up to players.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ as part of our Borderlands 4 Big in 2025 Preview, senior project producer Anthony Nicholson explained how Gearbox has attempted to keep its looting and shooting fresh ahead of its fourth mainline outing. "Borderlands 4 gives players the greatest freedom to shoot and loot that they've ever had in the franchise, which stays true to the core of what made Borderlands so innovative when it first landed on the scene."

That comes "on top of new traversal mechanics and a more seamless world experience," which means that "Borderlands 4 features the deepest and most diverse skill trees of any Borderlands title yet." The goal behind that is to give players "an unprecedented level of expression through their builds."

Nicholson says that Gearbox will be sharing more information about Borderlands 4's characters and builds in the coming months, but hints that "Borderlands 4 is the most ambitious Borderlands yet and a significant next step in the evolution of the genre." That's a pretty substantial claim, especially as he also claims that "Borderlands was the first time a true looter-shooter ever game to life because of the unique way we wove together elements from other genres to create an entirely new one."

Borderlands 4's tone sits somewhere between the first two games, which probably means less Skibidi Toilet and more Handsome Jack-style antics