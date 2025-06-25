Borderlands 4 creative director says new endless quests "remind me of the simpler missions from BL1," which became harder to make as the games got more complex

Radiant quests. Love them or hate them, they're in a lot of RPGs and give you endless hours of missions to do. They're coming to Borderlands 4 in the form of contracts you can find at bounty boards, and they remind the creative director of the good ol' days of Borderlands 1.

"Will the random occurring events/quests be never ending?" one fan asks Borderlands 4 creative director Graeme Timmins on Twitter. "Yes, contracts found at bounty boards around Kairos will always provide contracts to pick up and engage," he replies.

Apart from Skyrim's Thieves Guild jobs, I'm not a big fan of radiant quests, but long-time fans of the Borderlands franchise may take a shine to these contracts because Timmins adds, "They remind me of the simpler missions from [Borderlands 1]. These are great to have as you'll often complete them when doing other activities naturally (killing enemies for example)."

I suppose if your contract is to go out and kill someone, then you do a story mission that sends you into an area where you subsequently turn a bunch of enemies into lead holders, you'll end up completing the contracts purely by chance. That way you get their rewards without feeling like you're grinding them.

One fan tweets that "simple pick-up-and-play side activities" are what the Borderlands series has been missing, and Timmins has an explanation for where they've gone.

"As simple as the BL1 missions tended to be, they were satisfying to complete in groups," Timmins writes. "That kind of two birds, one stone idea of mission pacing became harder to design/account for as we upped our mission game (dialog fighting, complexity of objectives)."

So, it sounds like it should give you the best of both worlds. Check out our Borderlands 4 preview if you want to know more.

