Neva is an utterly beautiful and moving adventure with shades of Spirited Away and Princess Mononoke

As I run across a lush green landscape in Neva, I'm stopped by black, spindly, twig-like arms with spiky hands that suddenly jut out from the earth. As protagonist Alba, I slash at them with my sword as they try to claw at me, clearing the path for my steadfast white wolf companion (and the game's namesake) Neva, who runs on ahead. Once the decaying arms are gone, I follow my four-legged friend's lead, only for my heart to drop when I see the pup has been caught by more of those strange arms, straining to break free from their clutches. A sense of urgency overwhelms me, and I frantically cut down all that lies in my path.



Now free, Neva lands safely back on the ground, but is obviously shaken by the experience and cowers. Without a moment's hesitation, I run up to hug the wolf, offering reassurance that it's safe to continue. At this point, it's still very early on in the adventure, but I already care about my little wolf sidekick so much, which speaks volumes about how effectively developer Nomada Studio draws you into the journey of this duo and their ever-growing bond.

Neva is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful games I've played this year, not just in a visual sense, but also in the tale it tells.

Changing seasons

The 2D action adventure takes place across the changing seasons, beginning in spring, when the wolf is just a little pup. As time goes on, Neva grows not just in size, but in ability, which gives you new ways to fight against enemies and navigate through the landscapes with platforming elements. While Neva is more dependent on you to begin with, the young pup can even get distracted by the environment, which means you have to keep calling them back to your side. But as the seasons progress and the pup turns into a big majestic wolf, Alba learns new ways to direct them – such as using the trigger on the PS5 controller to send them soaring across the screen to sink their teeth into a foe – and Neva will begin to help you more of their own volition.

I love the sense of teamwork and companionship at the heart of the game, and how it's reflected in the progression in the story and the mechanics you use. While there are lots of practical ways for the pair to work together as they face dark dangers and obstacles, I also appreciate the smaller interactions you can have with the wolf that make it feel like you're really developing your bond. At any point, you can pet or hug them, and you're always able to call out to Neva if they run too far ahead.

As dialogue is scarce, so much is conveyed without the use of the words, from Neva's expressive animations to the emotional soundtrack. The world itself and the journey you go on reminded me of the likes of Princess Mononoke, with it exploring the bond of a young woman and a wolf, and their relationship with the environment.

The beautiful world setting is decaying around them, with black darkness infecting both the landscapes and the wildlife. Enemies also spring up from the decay, as though they're born from it, with foes reminiscent of No-Face from Spirited Away. As a wolf, Neva appears to have a special connection to nature, often howling to restore light and life back to the environment. There's an undercurrent of sadness to the setting, that such a beautiful place could be corrupted and plunged into darkness. But as Alba, you're also trying to help fight back against it, and I constantly felt so connected to the world.

As the developer behind Gris, it's no surprise that Neva is utterly gorgeous. Every backdrop is a work of art, and throughout my time with the game, I couldn't stop taking screenshots. Sincerely, this is the most beautiful game I've played this year. And if you're in it to experience the story, there's happily a story mode difficulty which takes death out of the equation so you can get swept up in the journey without fear of failing. Neva is the kind of adventure that stays with you. It's a treat for the eyes and the heart, and I can't recommend it enough.

Neva is out now on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch. For more recommendations, head on over to our Indie Spotlight series.