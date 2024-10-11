Europa felt like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom reimagined in a stunning Studio Ghibli world, and I loved every second of it

There's just something about Europa that drew me in instantly - perhaps it was the gameplay reminiscent of Tears of the Kingdom , or maybe the breathtaking visuals that look as though they were plucked straight out of a Studio Ghibli film. Whatever it was, I'm so happy that it did as this indie gem proved to be everything it appeared to be and so much more. I've left the game with just one wish - that it somehow could've been longer.

Everything from Europa's emotional story to its unique take on the 3D platformer genre has stuck with me since I finished playing, and will probably continue to do so until the end of time. It's such a simple and serene game, yet it manages to carry so much depth within itself. The vibrant aesthetic is almost misleading in a way, honestly - Europa offers a far greater experience than just a pretty playthrough, and it does so nearly seamlessly.

One lonely planet

Beneath Europa's stunning Ghibli-like world is one very lonely planet, a moon that served as a home to many at one point, but now carries nothing but the sounds of buzzing gardeners and rushing rivers. Gardeners, the game's robot-ish creatures that stand as the setting's bugs and wildlife, remind me of Breath of the Wild's own Guardians in a way - they exist as a reminder of both the past and what eventually came of it.

While there's a fair variety of gardeners, I can't help but feel almost entirely alone traversing Europa as Zee. After all, he's just a young boy now left to learn the moon and its inhabitants' history from notes penned by his father - who, of course, is no longer around to accompany him either. Zee's father wanted his son to have a better life, to experience everything he was never able to as a child on Earth - grassy fields, flowery hills, and a thriving ecosystem.

Every little letter I read told me as much, and boy did reading them hurt. I felt a plethora of emotions - I put myself into Zee's shoes and felt the heavy pain of knowing everyone around me is gone, including the one who loved me the most, but I was also reminded of my own home here on Earth and how fragile it really is. After all, the game's story isn't so far-fetched - climate change is very real, and we won't have the luxury of ignoring it forever.

A truly touching tale

"Between the brilliant storytelling and the relaxing gameplay, I truly think that Europa is one indie game you simply shouldn't miss this year"

As I soared through the sky using Zee's Zephyr, this fact stuck with me - my world is just as fragile as his father's was. Europa presents players with a very important tale, then, of life and love and how easily we can allow both to slip from our fingers should we remain selfish. It's a story I'd argue we all very much need right now, and it's so well-structured in terms of how it fits into the game that it never feels overwhelming.

That's likely due in part to its unique gameplay loop - passive combat, platforming, puzzles, and plenty of collecting. Whether it's glittery emeralds, hard-to-reach chests, or new notes to better understand Europa's story, there's plenty for Zee to collect atop the moon. It all adds a fun, rewarding layer to an otherwise emotional adventure - and it somehow never takes away from the overarching serenity of the game, either.

Between the brilliant storytelling and the relaxing gameplay, I truly think that Europa is one indie game you simply shouldn't miss this year. It's short in length, but massive in impact - and that's something I feel I seldom say about most titles nowadays. I won't spoil anything here, but I promise that if you do play, you probably won't be able to stop searching for notes to uncover more of Europa and Zee's cryptic past - and when you do, bring tissues.

Europa is out now on PC and Switch. For more check out these other upcoming indie games, or head on over to our Indie Spotlight series.