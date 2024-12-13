We just got our first proper look at The Outer Worlds 2, coming 2025 - and Obsidian's RPG sequel is coming to PS5 too

After a brief teaser trailer back in 2021, The Outer Worlds 2 has finally re-emerged with a proper trailer at The Game Awards 2024.

Most pertinently, The Outer Worlds 2 is due to launch in 2025 across Xbox Series X, PC, and, yes, PS5. Xbox's multiplatform strategy remains a bit difficult to read, but it seems that, just like the original Outer Worlds, the sequel will be a multiplatform launch too.

The trailer below offers our first real look at in-game action, and it appears to be just what you'd expect from a sequel to The Outer Worlds - albeit bigger and with a load of new toys to play with.

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

This story is developing.