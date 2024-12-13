After 18 years, Capcom's classic PS2 series Onimusha has come full circle because it looks kinda like Sekiro now

Despite the legendary status Capcom's Onimusha earned back in the PS2 days, the series never got its due in later console generations. Now, the series is coming back in the form of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and would you believe it? A modern third-person action game about a Japanese warrior slaying demons looks more than a little like Sekiro.

Whether Capcom's taken any direct inspiration from FromSoftware remains to be seen, but the trailer teases some large bosses and some crunchy-looking parries.

Onimusha Way of the Sword Reveal Trailer The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is launching across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.

This story is developing. Check out all our Game Awards 2024 live coverage right here.