After 18 years, Capcom's classic PS2 series Onimusha has come full circle because it looks kinda like Sekiro now
Onimusha: Way of the Sword revives Capcom's beloved action series in 2026
Despite the legendary status Capcom's Onimusha earned back in the PS2 days, the series never got its due in later console generations. Now, the series is coming back in the form of Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and would you believe it? A modern third-person action game about a Japanese warrior slaying demons looks more than a little like Sekiro.
Whether Capcom's taken any direct inspiration from FromSoftware remains to be seen, but the trailer teases some large bosses and some crunchy-looking parries.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword is launching across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2026.
This story is developing. Check out all our Game Awards 2024 live coverage right here.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.