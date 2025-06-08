Ninja Gaiden 4 boss misses "classic" action games in the Soulslike era and thinks he's not alone: "The types of games we grew up playing have become a lot less common"

Ninja Gaiden 4 producer and director Yuji Nakao misses "classic" action games that seem to be all too rare nowadays, especially in an era where Soulslikes are all the rage, but he's also happy to be reviving the action-slasher subgenre with the upcoming fourquel.

Ninja Gaiden 4 is the first game in the brutally tough, spectacle fighting series in about 13 years, and a lot has changed since Ryu was last stabbing foes. The Xbox Game Showcase 2025 gave us just a brief new look at Ninja Gaiden 4's updated formula, alongside an October 21, 2025 release date.

"When PlatinumGames speaks to Team Ninja about this next Ninja Gaiden, we often joke that 'we've made something that really doesn't feel like a modern game—it's just too hard,'" Nakao joked in a chat with Xbox Wire. "These days, games are trending toward being easier to play, but Ninja Gaiden 4 goes in the complete opposite direction. So don't lose heart!"

Elsewhere in the interview, the lead developer reminisced about growing up during "the golden age" of classic action games that are now a rare sight. "For people of my generation, it feels like the types of games we grew up playing have become a lot less common in recent years. Instead, we've seen the rise of Soulslike games, which have certainly become very popular."

Not wanting to give anyone the wrong impression, Nakao notes that he's also a fan of your Dark Soulses and Dark Souls-like games. They're good fun. Still, he can't help but feel that a certain type of action got left behind. And the glut of Soulslikes revealed at Summer Game Fest so far is only backing him up.

"Maybe it's just my own wishful thinking, but I can't help but feel that a lot of action game fans are starting to crave that experience again," he continued.

"Isn't it about time we all dove back in? I really feel like Ninja Gaiden 4 has turned out to be the kind of game that could strike a chord with those fans of the genre. If it could carve out its place in the history of modern slash-action, and as a new benchmark for the genre, I'd be thrilled. And if Ninja Gaiden 4 could serve as a spark that reignites excitement around slash-action games, then that would be even better."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our list of upcoming Xbox Series X games for the rest of this year and beyond.