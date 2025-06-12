Ninja Gaiden 4 devs say "Soulslikes have kind of taken center stage" since the last installment in the series, but "we are going against the trend in that way"

If you're anything like me, you'll no doubt be frustrated with the soulslike genre effectively putting the classic hack and slash game away for a while. Every time something like The First Berserker: Khazan shows up looking stylish as hell only for it to be a soulslike deals me psychic damage. And because of that, the announcement of Ninja Gaiden 4 was an incredibly welcome one, with the devs "going against the trend."

Not only is Team Ninja (which is somewhat responsible with their soulslikes Nioh and Wo Long), returning to its premiere action series, but PlatinumGames is returning the the genre that made the studio an all-time great before it got into RPGs and live service. PlatinumGames producer Yuji Nakao recently spoke about the disappearance of the action genre, while, Team Ninja producer Masakazu Hirayama spoke about the topic at Summer Game Fest in an interview attended by GamesRadar+.

"The conversation about action games has changed quite a lot since the last Ninja Gaiden game," Hirayama says, referring to 2012's Ninja Gaiden 3 (or maybe 2014's Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z, which we'd all like to forget, but the point still stands). He adds: "Soulslikes have kind of taken center stage."

However, despite this, and despite Team Ninja's soulslike focus over the last decade, the team knew things had to be different when returning to Ninja Gaiden. "Ninja Gaiden is about having high speed, pure action gameplay. So we are going against the trend in that way."

However, despite the 13-year gap (or 18 year gap, considering Ninja Gaiden 3 was kind of pants) and the change in developer, Team Ninja is certain that fans of the series will not feel lost returning to it. Hirayama says, "When you pick up the controller and you play, it has that responsiveness, that really satisfying gameplay. Right when you pick it up, it feels like an evolution. It's like, oh, this is Ninja Gaiden." Now we just need Capcom to go back to Devil May Cry.



