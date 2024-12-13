PC gamers really ate at The Game Awards: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC release date finally set for next month

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is officially coming to PC on January 23, 2025, Square Enix revealed at The Game Awards 2024.

Of course, it feels like yesterday that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth first launched on PS5, but in reality it was 10 months ago. Sony has been staggering its big PS5 games to come out a while later on PC, and with Square Enix partnering with Sony, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth wasn't about to buck that trend.

It's also easily one of the best JRPGs of 2024, so PC fans have a lot to look forward to next month. Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review awarded the sequel a commendable 4.5/5 stars and called it "the beloved RPG series at its best."

"Chemistry between characters continues to shine, improvements to side content ensure that the original's step-out moment is one worth taking, and combat remains Square Enix's most compelling blend of modern action and active time battle heritage," wrote GR's Iain Harris.

PC fans in general had a great night tonight, with not only Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth but also The Last of Us 2 Remastered being getting an official PC date, with the latter hitting the platform on April 3, 2025. Most of the big games were announced for PC, too, barring the likes of Naughty Dog's next PS5 heavy-hitter.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was up for numerous awards at The Game Awards this year but only took home the win for best music and score. The PlayStation-exclusive platformer Astro Bot took home the big Game of the Year trophy, beating Rebirth and many others.

