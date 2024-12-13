The Last of Us gets yet another re-release as Part 2: Remastered heads to PC

The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered already came out in January, but now it's being re-released on PC April 3, 2025.

Announced at The Game Awards tonight, all of you on PC will soon be able to play the second stage of Joel and Ellie's journey through a zombie-infested world. As per the game's Steam page, the PC version will come with improved graphics, the roguelike No Return game mode, and full DualSense controller integration if you want to feel like you're playing on a PS5.

The Last of Us Part 2 continues Ellie and Joel's journey. It follows a grownup Ellie as she embarks on a self-destructive journey of revenge. It's a dark tale in a grim world, making the original game look like a happy memory in comparison. I adore Naughty Dog, but I've only played through this game once because it felt so heavy.

There are also a few very brave twists that I won't spoil here, but I didn't anticipate any of them when I played through the game at launch.

I'll admit, I was a little sad at first because it feels like Naughty Dog has just been a remake and remaster studio for the last few years, but the final reveal of the show excited us all as the studio's new game, a fresh IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet graced our screens.

While you wait, it's the perfect time to play through The Last of Us: Part 2 Remastered, and I hope now that it's on PC we get some cool mods. The possibilites there are quite literally endless.

