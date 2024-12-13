It Takes Two dev reveals new co-op game Split Fiction – it's out in March and you only need one copy to play with a friend

Split Fiction™ | Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It Takes Two developer Hazelight Studios has revealed its next game, and it look just as wild as you'd expect from the mind of Josef Fares.

Fares took the stage at The Game Awards 2024 to fully unveil Split Fiction, a new co-op game that looks like it could be something of a spiritual successor to It Takes Two. In the reveal trailer, we see dual protagonists Mio and Zoe zip and leap around platforms together in It Takes Two platforming fashion.

It's worth noting that the visual style and narrative in Split Fiction couldn't be more wildly different to It Takes Two, with the former sporting a more realistic presentation, but the gameplay looks like it's been partly carried over. The split-screen co-op game puts its two protagonists through fast-paced, intense platforming levels and each stage features its own unique mechanic.

The story sees Mio and Zoe trapped in a simulation and desperately trying to escape, which, not to beat a dead horse, does have some parallels with the story of It Takes Two, which is about a struggling married couple turned into living toy dolls and spending their whole journey trying to get back to their normal bodies. That game won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021 and became a big seller for Hazelight, so there's a lot of hype around Split Fiction.

Adding to that hype somewhat, Fares announced on-stage that the game will have "no loot boxes, no microtransactions, no bulls**t" to thunderous applause.

Split Fiction is due out on March 6, 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch. Just like It Takes Two, you'll only need one copy for both players to play.

