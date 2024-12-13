FromSoftware's next game is Elden Ring: Nightreign, a "standalone" 3-player adventure coming 2025 – so was Hidetaka Miyazaki just kidding about no Elden Ring 2?

A new standalone Elden Ring game has just been announced by FromSoftware – Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is a new adventure set within the Elden Ring universe featuring three-player co-op, enhanced movement like wall-climbing and spectral animals that allow you to fly, as well as what looks like some parry mechanics lifted straight out of Sekiro.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The official description reads: "Join forces with other players to take on the creeping night and the dangers within featuring three-player co-op. Take command of uniquely skilled heroes, each possessing their own abilities and distinct flair. While individually powerful, their skills grow even more formidable when united as a team. Overcome a relentless environmental threat that sweeps through a land that changes between each game session and defeat the magnificent boss of that night!"

It almost looks like FromSoftware's take on Monster Hunter, and I'm here for it. Elden Ring: Nightreign is coming sometime in 2025 but I want it now.

The environmental threat looks like a burning wall of purple fire that even appears to snuff out a site of grace, so it must be a powerful force indeed. Luckily, the "seekers of redemption" have access to animal helpers that let them soar through the skies, and one hero even has wings that let them shoot up into the air before crashing back down on the enemies below.

As well as the huge bosses we've all come to know and love, Nightreign also has a fair amount of foot soldiers to plow through. Rather than being a pure boss rush, it looks like you'll have to clear levels with your team before facing the final big bad.

We also got a look at some familiar locations such as the Roundtable Hold, and I reckon the lava lake with fiery waterfalls may have been Volcano Manor. It looks like it may be set before the events of Elden Ring, too; one hero looks a lot like Malenia, donning a familiar helmet and using wings to stun smaller foes.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Nightreign isn't technically Elden Ring 2, it seems mighty close to it, and coming just three years after the original with a huge DLC in between. Hey, I'm not complaining.

While you're here, check out our live coverage of The Game Awards.