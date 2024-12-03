Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki says FromSoftware isn't "really considering" Elden Ring 2 right now, but he's still not ruling out more of the Lands Between in the future

Sorry, Elden Ring fans, it doesn't sound like we'll be returning to the Lands Between for a full-blown sequel any time soon, as director Hidetaka Miyazaki confirms that FromSoftware "isn't really considering" such developments right now.

The game director and president of FromSoftware spoke during a roundtable interview at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia event last night, where Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree was one of three Grand Award winners (alongside Black Myth: Wukong and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth). Reported by IGN Japan and translated by Automaton , Miyazaki still isn't ruling out further Elden Ring-shaped projects in the future, but for the time being, a sequel isn't in the works.

"We're not really considering developments such as an Elden Ring 2," he said, adding the idea of developing the IP further could still happen "in some form in the future." This is the same sort of sentiment he shared back in February, at which point he also said a second DLC wasn't planned.

The full interview has been shared by Japanese site Game Watch , and when translated (via Google and DeepL), we can see that Miyazaki was also pressed further on exactly what FromSoftware is working on right now. After all, he recently teased at the Golden Joystick Awards that the studio is "currently working on various new projects," but didn't elaborate on what they were. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he's not given much away here, either, reiterating that there are multiple projects being cooked up behind the scenes, but he curiously teases them covering different genres, and he apparently won't be the director of all of them.

What genres those will be is yet another matter, but it is intriguing – after all, the studio is best known for its action RPGs and soulslikes. Dark Souls farming sim, anyone?

