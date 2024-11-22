Elden Ring and Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki teases that FromSoftware is already working on "various new projects" as he apologizes for the "lengthy wait" for Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring director and FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki has "sincerely" apologized for the amount of time Soulslike fans had to wait for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC after the release of the base game in 2022, but he's excitingly teased that the studio is already at work on "various new projects."

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree took home a shiny Golden Joystick Award yesterday for the Best Game Expansion , and although Miyazaki wasn't there in person to accept it, he provided an acceptance video to thank fans for their support, calling the award an "incredible honor."

Even so, he knows fans had to be patient for Shadow of the Erdtree's release. "I must sincerely apologize for the lengthy wait of over two years since the release of the main game to deliver this DLC," Miyazaki says. "That said, receiving such a prestigious reward brings me great relief, and I am deeply thankful to all the players who enjoyed and supported the main game and the DLC."

An enormous, Erdtree-sized congratulations to @fromsoftware_pr for winning Best Game Expansion! Here’s a word from the legendary Hidetaka Miyazaki… #GoldenJoystickAwards pic.twitter.com/35R3kPFpQBNovember 21, 2024

After thanking the team who worked alongside him on the game and its expansion, Miyazaki says that the "overwhelming support" for Elden Ring "has been a tremendous source of strength for FromSoftware as we look toward the future." He continues: "We are currently working on various new projects, and I hope you will look forward to what we have in store next."

As for what those projects are, Miyazaki unfortunately didn't elaborate. Back in February, he told IGN that FromSoftware didn't "have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel," but also acknowledged that "there could well be something [in] the future," so there's a possibility that plans could have changed since then. Otherwise, could there be a chance that a Bloodborne PC port or PS5 remaster could finally be happening? For now, we can only dream.

