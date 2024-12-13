Splitgate 2 gets new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards, and the 4v4 portal shooter has never looked so ridiculously fun

The Game Awards 2024 Trailer | Splitgate 2 - YouTube Watch On

Splitgate 2 , developer 1047 Games' follow-up to its electric 2021 portal shooter, just received an absurdly lively new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards 2024 .

The one-minute preview demonstrates how, as some dramatic J.J. Abrams-style title cards announce, Splitgate 2 proves that "portals change everything" about a 4v4 shooter. The game's levels are massive amusement parks of color, chrome, and, obviously, brain-sucking portals that spit out competing players and their explosives.

"Fast-paced first-person combat and portal-hopping movement are back in Splitgate 2," a press release says, "bringing players the best gameplay, guns and portals in the genre."

"In the future, the world’s most popular sport is Splitgate," the release continues, "where three factions battle for dominance. Pick from one of the sport’s all stars, each from one of three classes with their own unique abilities, and claim the top spot by out-portaling your enemies, crossing maps in a second and gaining the tactical edge with unique angles. In these fast-paced fights, will you work with your team to secure the win or stand alone as the top competitor?"

At the moment, Splitgate 2 does not yet have an exact release date, but 1047 Games plans to release it at some point in 2025 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. Before then, the shooter will enter an alpha testing stage at the beginning of the new year.

"Answer the call and portal, shoot, or bazooka your way through opponents in one of the several vibrant new environments unveiled in today’s action-packed trailer," the press release says, "with each offering new opportunities to outplay, out strategize or simply outgun the competition."

