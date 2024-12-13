Shenmue lead Yu Suzuki has a new game coming next year with anime vibes cranked all the way up
It's only available on mobile via Netflix Games
The creator of Shenmue and Virtua Fighter, Yu Suzuki, has a new anime-style game coming to mobile in 2025.
We don't know much about this game at the moment, but the art style is adorable and cranks the anime vibes up to 11. Featuring a purple-haired girl in what looks to be some sort of miniature mech suit matching a cast of robot buddies, the trailer shows the wind rushing through her hair as a towering colosseum rises from the ground with a mysterious light emanating from it.
Given Yu Suzuki's past hits Shenmue and Virtua Fighter being action-adventure and fighting games, we can reasonably expect Steel Paws to lean into action in some way, though its exact play style remains to be seen.
"Embark on a dynamic action adventure game as a girl alongside her Buddy Robots to conquer a mysterious Tower that reappears every century," the official description reads.
This mobile game is being made in partnership with Netflix Games, meaning you'll need an ongoing Netflix subscription to play it.
This story is developing...
