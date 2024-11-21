After 25 years we're still only 3 games into Shenmue's 5-game saga, but the game's new publisher says "the story of Shenmue is far from over"

Shenmue launched in 1999 as perhaps the most ambitious - and definitely the most expensive - game ever made up to that point. Now, 25 years later, fans are still waiting on the conclusion to the multi-game saga, and while news has been quiet in recent years, Shenmue 3 just got a new publisher that's promising the series ain't dead yet.

Developer Ys Net is now partnering with publisher ININ Games on Shenmue 3. Why does a five-year-old game getting a new publisher matter? Well, in a press release, the new publisher says it's known for "celebrating beloved titles and bringing them to new platforms," offering just a dash of hope that Shenmue 3 might escape the bonds of its exclusivity to PC and PS4.

But with this announcement coming alongside the 5th anniversary of Shenmue 3 and the 25th anniversary of the series as a whole, ININ seems to be teasing a little bit more than that. "With this transfer, the story of Shenmue is far from over," ININ says. "We have exciting plans to celebrate these anniversaries, ensuring that this beloved series continues to thrive and inspire. Keep an eye out for upcoming announcements as we unveil our vision for the next phase of Shenmue's legacy."

That's about fifteen steps away from 'Shenmue 4 confirmed,' but any movement for the series is gonna be precious to its long-suffering fanbase. Exactly how many games the Shenmue saga is meant to contain has shifted over the years - some time ago, director Yu Suzuki said he planned "four or five games to the series" - but as of 2022 there were no "concrete plans" for even Shenmue 4. But if you've got hope in your heart that the adventures of Ryo might continue someday, it seems the embers of that hope still have reason to flicker.

