100 years after Super Earth saw them off the first time, Helldivers 2 brings back the Illuminate faction in its new Omens of Tyranny update, live now

Helldivers 2 is bringing back the Illuminates, a deadly, mind-controlling faction, in a new update that's live right now.

Helldivers 2 Omens of Tyranny, unveiled at The Game Awards, has changed the face of the Galactic War. In an announcement, developer Arrowhead explained how "at the end of the First galactic War, the Helldivers worked together to eradicate the Illuminate." 100 years have passed since then, but the Illuminate have now returned "seemingly out of nowhere."

Described as "advanced, highly-intelligent beings," the Illuminate wield "powerful technology" that looks like dark magic to the untrained eye. They're spreading through the galaxy by using mind control, "abducting citizens of weaker dedication to democratic ideals and brainwashing them." Those citizens - 'the Voteless' - mean that the fight is being taken to the streets of Helldivers 2's new urban settings.

That means that you'll be heading to Super Earth's colonies, abandoning the wide-open spaces that you're used to fighting the Terminds and Automatons in. Instead, you'll be battling in much closer quarters, "where one wrong turn means meeting a horde of Voteless to liberate."

Thankfully, you've got some new tools at your disposal that should help you out. First among those is the new Fast Recon Vehicle - the FRV - which serves as Helldivers 2's first drivable car. These bad boys can fit your entire squad, with a turret emplacement and open windows to help offer some suppressing fire. Sadly, there's no time to get your license, so you'll have to work out how to drive for yourself.

Helldivers 2: Omens of Tyranny is live right now, and there are plenty of other additions to uncover - especially for those of you who've been waiting all this time for a melee weapon or two.

