Borderlands 4 debuts at The Game Awards with a proper gameplay trailer showcasing the new Vault Hunters

As promised, Gearbox has given us our first proper look at Borderlands 4 at The Game Awards 2024.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below, and as you'd expect it's a stylish first look at the new looter-shooter, debuting a big faction war and the first look at our four new Vault Hunters. There's a lot packed into a pretty short runtime, including loads of new weapons and enemies - and, of course, the return of Claptrap.

Borderlands 4 | Official First Look - YouTube Watch On

Borderlands 4 had been teased with varying degrees of seriousness for some time, but it was only officially confirmed at Gamescom Opening Night Live back in August with a brief teaser trailer announcing plans to launch the game in 2025. Publisher Take-Two Interactive later narrowed that release window to sometime after April, and noted that it will not clash with GTA 6.

Gearbox hasn't shown much of the game off to the fandom at large, but the studio invited a terminally ill fan and a friend to take an early look at the game. "We got to play what they have for Borderlands 4 so far and it was amazing," that fan said on Reddit. "I don't know if I will be around when the game comes out but I just want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love and support and for helping in making this happen. It truly was an amazing experience and it was just awesome."

