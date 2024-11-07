Borderlands 4's 2025 release window just got narrowed down as Gearbox owner says it won't release before April, but also won't clash with GTA 6

Good news, Borderlands fans – the release window for Borderlands 4 just got narrowed down, and potentially by quite a lot if you want to add up all the clues that've been left behind by Gearbox and its owner, Take-Two Interactive.

When Borderlands 4 was revealed in August, it was confirmed that it would release sometime in 2025. Cool, great, fantastic – another fine addition to 2025's increasingly phenomenal-looking lineup of new games . However, some information from Take-Two Interactive's latest financial results gives a little more insight into this. In its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Borderlands 4 is listed as releasing during fiscal year 2026.

Don't panic, that doesn't mean it's been delayed – fiscal years are a little confusing. Take-Two's fiscal year 2026 will begin in April 2025, so there are nine months of next year for it to work with. Except, that's not quite where this release window narrowing ends. Speaking to Variety , Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick specifically mentions that Borderlands 4's release won't clash with GTA 6 , which is slated for a Fall 2025 release. "I think it's safe to say that we wouldn’t, and no one would, stack up huge releases unnecessarily," he says.

So, where does that leave us? Well, that's up for debate – it depends on how close the two games could be released without Take-Two considering them to be clashing. GTA 6 still doesn't have an exact release date, which makes the whole thing trickier to work out, but 'Fall' probably indicates a release for it sometime between September and the end of November. In theory, if Zelnick simply refers to the games avoiding launching in the same seasonal window, that could leave Borderlands 4's release sometime between April and before September or after that in December.

GTA 6's reveal came well before Borderlands 4's, so it'd be quite surprising to see Gearbox's title release first, but that definitely doesn't mean it couldn't happen. One thing is for sure – definitely don't expect Borderlands 4 to release before April 2025.

