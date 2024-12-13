I didn't expect the Cyberpunk 2077 vibes in former Payday devs' new co-op heist game Den of Wolves, which just got its first gameplay trailer
Den of Wolves is like Payday 2 mixed with Cyberpunk 2077
This year has been a strong reminder of just how popular co-op games can be, with games like Helldivers 2 and Palworld taking up a large share of the conversation. With the looming release of Monster Hunter Wilds on the horizon, it's an exciting time for folks who like to game with friends.
Last year during The Game Awards, 10 Chambers - the developers of GTFO, and a team of veterans from Payday: The Heist and Payday 2 announced Den of Wolves, a new "sci-fi" take on the co-op heist genre. During The Game Awards 2024, we finally got a taste of what exactly the game might look like in motion; and prior to the new trailer reveal we were briefed about the game's world and premise.
What I wasn't expecting were the heavy Cyberpunk 2077 vibes throughout the trailer, which are always appreciated.
We’re headed to the year 2097 for this co-op heist. This is Den of Wolves! @DenofWolvesGame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/dHWp7Y0ffDDecember 13, 2024
Set at the end of the 21st century during Late-Stage Capitalism, AI has ravaged the world, leading to a new global hub of communication and technology. The Midway Atoll, stationed in an isolated location in the Pacific Ocean, is where corporations are free to do as they please - including hiring groups for "unauthorized errands" like you and your friends. Corporate espionage, theft, assassinations, and everything in-between. Notably during the trailer, we got a taste of exactly what the game's sci-fi flair might be bringing to the table. Unique gadgets, gravity-defying stunts, and more.
We still don't have a release date for Den of Wolves, but the team plans to launch the game for Early Access on Steam in the future, with a potential console release in the cards for a later date.
