The best Black Ops 6 GPR 91 loadout and build, for accuracy and damage at range

The best Black Ops 6 GPR 91 loadout leverages the weapons best in class handling to create a build that’s easy to use and surprisingly effective at long range. This is somewhere between a tactical build and a run and gun one, appealing to those that like their weapons to have high stability, and precision. With stats like these, it’s no surprise that the GPR 91 has earned a spot on our best Black Ops 6 assault rifles list.

This GPR 91 build uses eight attachment slots thanks to the Gunfighter Wildcard, allowing even deeper customization of the weapon. This does mean some leveling is required, but it’s well worth it. Here’s the best GPR 91 loadout to use in Black Ops 6, including some tips on the right Perks and gear to bring in alongside it.

Best GPR 91 loadout in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Recommended GPR 91 attachments (eight with Gunfighter Wildcard):

Optic : OM3 ‘92 HOLO

: OM3 ‘92 HOLO Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Heavy Stock

: Heavy Stock Fire Mods: Nato Overpressured (switch to recoil Springs once you level the gun up enough)

This best GPR 91 build for Black Ops 6 focuses on boosting the accuracy and firepower of the weapon, primarily by boosting the Damage Range using the Long Barrel, and the ADS speed using the Quickdraw Grip.

The extended magazine means you won’t need to reload as often, which is very useful considering the GPR 91’s reload time isn’t particularly quick. The Compensator adds a ton of recoil control, further boosting the handling of this assault rifle.

Best GPR 91 class in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Secondary :Grekhova

:Grekhova Melee : Knife

: Knife Tactical Gear : Flashbang

: Flashbang Lethal Gear : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Morphine Injector

: Morphine Injector Perks : Gung-Ho, Assassin, Double Time

: Gung-Ho, Assassin, Double Time Speciality : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

This best GPR 91 loadout carries the Grekhova as a sidearm. This is a full auto pistol that can be modified to be extremely accurate in hipfire by adding the Weighted Stock. Here’s the Grkhova attachments to aim for:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Assault Grip

: Assault Grip Stock: Weighted Stock

The Flashbang is as effective as ever in Black Ops 6, and there’s often daily challenges associated with using it. While it may not seem like the obvious choice, the Morphine Injector is very fun to use indeed, allowing you to enter a last stand when killed. If you eliminate an opponent while in this state, you will revive. This can really take enemies unaware.

In terms of Perks, go with Gung-Ho, Assassin and Double Time. This will unlock the Enforcer Speciality, which grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regen rate. The Gunfighter Wildcard is essential, as it allows you to add a whopping eight attachments to the GPR 91. This makes a massive difference, effectively boosting even more stats, and giving you more room to experiment. Finally, bring the melee weapon of your choice. Given the effectiveness of the Grekhova, you’ll rarely use it, but remember that it’s a silent option if you need it.

