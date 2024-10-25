How to solve the Black Ops 6 radio signal puzzle and get the code

The Black Ops 6 radio puzzle involves tuning in a radio to get a coded message that will then help you pick out a code with the black light. While it's not clear why as you're doing this, as one of the many basement puzzles you'll have to solve, it will eventually give you the Black Ops 6 safe code.

Black Ops 6 radio signal puzzle solution and code

The first part of the Black Ops 6 radio signal puzzle can be accessed after you've managed to hack the Black Ops 6 computer. That will open a room where you need to pick a lock and get a key. Then you can follow the radio signal to the door the key opens.

Inside you first need to tune signal you can see above by stretching and moving one of the waves to match the other. When that's done get a strange message looping over and over:

Mother returned with cereal and erased it from the shopping list on our chalkboard. She realised her purse was still at the market as she reached for the broom to tidy up.

This might seem like nonsense initially but if you haven't turned on your black light yet, do so. You'll see numbers written on everything. That strange message is key to picking out objects with specific numbers. Namely these:

Cereal - to the left of the chalkboard, on the floor by the filing cabinets

to the left of the chalkboard, on the floor by the filing cabinets Chalkboard - In the corner of the room

In the corner of the room Purse - On the hatstand to the right of the chalkboard

On the hatstand to the right of the chalkboard Broom - Right next to the chalkboard on the left

Find these objects around the room and you'll get the final code: 7218

While it's not immediately obvious what this is for, you are actually now done in the safe house basement. This code is the final reward for solving all these puzzles and will open the safe on the first floor upstairs.

