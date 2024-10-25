How to solve the Black Ops 6 piano puzzle solution

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 piano puzzle is actually the first in a series of puzzles that will see you open up the basement of your safe house and get a code. That will open the safe upstairs and get you $1000 and some extras. The main thing is that cash, however, as it means you can fully kit out your base before you even start the main story.

Black Op 6 piano puzzle solution

(Image credit: Activision)

You'll find the piano puzzle on the ground floor of the safe house, in a room across from the white kitchen and next to the blacklight you'll find on the table.

That black light is crucial to solving the piano puzzle as it will light up symbols and numbers on the wall around you, as well as arrows to guide you.

These are the symbols I found:

(Image credit: Activision)

Mn Pe CN Ao Pe

There's a chance these might be different for you so use the black light to find the first symbol over the piano and follow the arrows to see what you get.

(Image credit: Activision)

On the piano you will also find symbols you can light up by moving the black light around the keyboard. So all you need to do to solve the puzzle is find and play the symbols in the order numbered.

That will open up a door by the piano to some stairs that head down. However, you won't be able to progress any further until you light the Black ops 6 boiler in the basement, which will then open the door and open the way to a new puzzle.

