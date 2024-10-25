How to light the boiler in Black Ops 6

The Black Ops 6 boiler puzzle sees you lighting a furnace by turning valves to get a pilot light on for a generator. It's a bit trial and error if you don't understand what's going on, but the process is easy when you know what to do. I've completed it so let me explain what's going on.

This objective is tied to the Black Ops 6 piano puzzle, although because you can do either first, you can do this and have no idea what you've achieved. So check out my other guide if that's the case.

Black Ops 6 furnace puzzle solution

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 furnace or boiler can be found by going down some stairs behind a door in a corridor, directly behind the room where Frank Woods is sitting. That will lead to a basement where you'll find the boiler in a side room. A note will explain that you can't light the pilot light with the fuel line fully open because of a leak, and you'll need to fill it with water once the light is on.

(Image credit: Activision)

To light the boiler in Black Ops 6 follow these steps:

Turn the middle boiler valve twice to stop the leaks. The dial should go down to zero. Turn the furthest most fuel valve once so the dial is half way. Turn on the pilot light. Go back to the middle boiler valve and turn it once.

That sequence should light the boiler in Black Ops 6 and you'll know you've got it right when all the interaction prompts disappear and you can't touch anything any more. Now you can open the door at the bottom of the stairs you unlocked by solving the piano puzzle. Inside you'll need to decrypt the Black Ops 6 keypad to proceed.

