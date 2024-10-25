How to decrypt the Black ops 6 keypad code

The Black Ops 6 keypad decryption puzzle is a simple Mastermind guessing game where the decryption log shows if what numbers are correct, or in the right place. The key to solving it is seeing what your guesses get you, and then rearranging your choices and making new guesses until all the numbers are green. At that point the door will open and you can move on.

This will likely be the first thing you find once you've solved the Black Ops 6 piano puzzle and managed to light the Black ops 6 boiler as you need to solve both to get into the safe house secret basement.

Black Ops 6 key pad solution

The Black Ops 6 keypad code was 15725 for me. However, if that's not the case for you then, as the instruction explain, the process to getting the numbers you need involves essentially making guesses and seeing what the colors tell you:

Green - The right number in the right place.

Yellow - The right number in the wrong place.

Red - The wrong number period.

Using the black light you should be able to see which keys have finger prints on which will help narrow down your choices. Just keep putting in numbers and seeing what colors pop up until you get them all green. At that point the door will pop open and you can get inside.

Once you get past the door you'll be able hack the Black Ops 6 computer via a cipher puzzle, which is the next step to eventually getting the Black Ops 6 safe code.

