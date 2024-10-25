How to hack the computer in Black Ops 6 and solve the cipher
The BO6 cipher will hack the computer in the safe house basement
To hack the computer in Black Ops 6 you'll need to solve a cipher and work out a coded message. It's fairly simple, if fiddly, but if you're having problems matching the number to letters I've solved it all and cracked the computer for you. Here's what to do and how.
You'll find the computer in the room you can access once you manage to decrypt the Black ops 6 keypad code. And once you've done this you'll be one step closer to getting the BO6 Safe code.
How to decode the Black Ops 6 cipher and hack the computer
To hack the computer in Black Ops 6 all you need to do is solve the cipher by matching the characters to the code, to reveal four words on the screen. The cipher appears at the bottom of the monitor where you can see characters, which for me where these:
OT M H D I A G N L
And some numbers which, again for me, were these:
2 4 3 1 9 7 6 0 8 5
At the top of the screen you'll see one code word at a time appears as a series of numbers. Each time you solve one a new one appears so all you have to do is work through each in turn and match the numbers to the letters.
My code words were:
- 450638
- 4331
- 9042
- 1259780
These eventually translate into the message: BUNKER ROOM OPEN HOLDING
Once you complete that message a new door will open in the safe house basement. That will lead to some lockpicking that will get you a key and access to the Black Ops 6 Radio signal puzzle, your last stop on the way to getting the safe open.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides, which means I run GamesRadar's guides and tips content. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.