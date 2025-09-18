Here's all the Dying Light The Beast story quests in order so you can see how close you are to finishing

There are 17 Dying Light: The Beast story quests to wade through on Kyle's vengeance trip, not including the introduction. That makes it one of the shorter games in the series so far in terms of sheer mission numbers, but don't be fooled: there's plenty to do in Castor Woods, and I've only outlined the main missions below.

If you're struggling to survive, check out our handy Dying Light: The Beast tips for something to give you a leg up in the early hours. Or if you're simply looking for a complete list of all Chimeras in Dying Light: The Beast, we have you covered there, too. For now though, here's a quick breakdown of all the main story quests in Techland's latest to help you keep track of your place in the survival horror adventure.

All 17 Dying Light: The Beast story quests

Safe Haven Life After Life The Beast Within First Blood Power Gambit A New Strain Vengeance Is Mind Some Like It Dark Secrets In The Air Toxic Relationships School's Out Requiem For A Scream One Flew Over The Volatile's Nest Buried Truths Cries Trapped In The Walls The Bait And The Beast The Last Supper

That's every main mission you can expect in the new Dying Light game! Check out our guide to the best skills in Dying Light: The Beast for an idea of which to unlock first, while you're here.



