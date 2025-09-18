There are four Dying Light The Beast skill branches you can level up that all give you different boosts and abilities. The best are clear stand outs and, while there's not a huge amount of branching to decide on, you still might want some help picking things when it's not clear just how useful some of them will be until you unlock them.

Coming up I'm going to run through the best Dying Light The Beast skills and abilities to get based on my own experiences playing the game, as well recommendations from our reviewer. Between us we've narrowed it down to the essential skills you need below. And, if you need more general help, then my Dying Light The Beast tips cover an even wider range of help.

How do skills work in Dying Light The Beast

(Image credit: Techland)

There are only four ability branches in Dying Light The Beast, making it more of a skill cross than tree. While you can only unlock things in a line up, down, left and right, the fact you only get a few points at a time and that there are choices you can make about what to get first, means you might want to know what to prioritise.

Dying Light The Beast skills are divided up into four categories, roughly as follows:

Combat (left)

(left) Beast skills (right)

(right) Parkour (up)

(up) Stealth/weapon crafting/vehicles (down)

The Beast branch is largely linked to the story, as you need to find and kill specific boss chimera to unlock points for it. But the rest are all unlocked using skill points from just about everything else you can do. Overall, the down/Stealth/weapon crafting is probably the best branch to unlock overall as it gets you extra weapons while unlocking a couple of useful stealth boosts. Let's take a look, however, at all the best individual skills in Dying Light The Beast below.

The best Dying Light The Beast skills

(Image credit: Techland)

There's only a few directions you can go in when picking abilities but there are a few A or B style options along the way. This list is what I think are the best optional Dying Light The Beast skills that are invaluable and shouldn't be missed:

Active Landing - Let's you fall larger distances without taking damage and essential for getting around.

- Let's you fall larger distances without taking damage and essential for getting around. Stealth Expert - Makes enemies take longer to see you in stealth which, given all the creeping around you'll do, is incredibly useful.

- Makes enemies take longer to see you in stealth which, given all the creeping around you'll do, is incredibly useful. Flamethrower - Unlocks the ability to craft a flamethrower, giving you a great crowd control weapon.

- Unlocks the ability to craft a flamethrower, giving you a great crowd control weapon. Heavy Lift (Beast Skill) - Lets you pick up and throw certain environmental objects, giving you a ranged option as the Beast.

- Lets you pick up and throw certain environmental objects, giving you a ranged option as the Beast. Dash - Lets you sprint for as long as your stamina lasts.

- Lets you sprint for as long as your stamina lasts. Bash - Lets you charge through enemies without stopping which is useful when you're surrounded.

- Lets you charge through enemies without stopping which is useful when you're surrounded. Efficient Fighting - Increases weapon durability.

There are also some 'core' skills that you can't miss if you progress along a path far enough, as they act like bottlenecks between the either/or options. If you weren't sure about pushing along a path and haven't reached what's below yet then these are worth reaching for.

Beast Controlled - Lets you activate Beast mode at will.

- Lets you activate Beast mode at will. Beast Conquered - Unleashes a stunning roar when you activate Beast mode.

- Unleashes a stunning roar when you activate Beast mode. Camouflage - Lets you use a dead enemy's gore to stop zombies detecting you.

- Lets you use a dead enemy's gore to stop zombies detecting you. Enemy Jump - gives you the ability to jump over enemies while sprinting.

That should give you a good idea of what to skills prioritise while you play Dying Light The Beast. As I mentioned there's not a huge amount of branching to choose from and you will likely be able to get everything eventually. This should give you some idea what's the most useful, however, if you're not sure what to pick next.

