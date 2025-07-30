Grounded 2 roadmap and future updates for early access

The Grounded 2 roadmap lays out roughly the first year's worth of updates to the early access build, leading into summer 2026 and beyond. Every update sounds pretty significant too, with each one adding new areas to Brookhollow Park, revamped features from Grounded 1, and plenty of new weapons, armor sets, and base-building options.

However, that also means a 1.0 release is quite a long way out – Grounded 1 remained in early access for just over two years, so if Grounded 2 follows a similar schedule its proper launch might not happen until 2027! Regardless, here's what you can expect to see arrive in future updates for Grounded 2.

Grounded 2 roadmap

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The roadmap for Grounded 2 lays out three major updates for the game that cover roughly the first year of its early access period up to summer 2026. Beyond that, Obsidian Entertainment has laid out a list of planned features that don't even have a vague update timeframe, but it's likely that they'll trickle in over the course of the second year of early access.

Here are all the future content updates we know about for Grounded 2:

Grounded 2's first major update for early access will come in the fall/autumn period (I'd guess some time in September or October) and will add a new major boss to the game:

AXL Park Boss: Based on a mutation description, it sounds like AXL could be a tarantula boss. When AXL is added to the game, the park will also see AXL Recipes and AXL's Arena move in. There will also be new AXL weapons, armor, and furniture to craft.

Based on a mutation description, it sounds like AXL could be a tarantula boss. When AXL is added to the game, the park will also see and move in. There will also be new to craft. Hotpouch on Grounded 2 Buggies.

Building Grid and quality-of-life improvements.

Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese in-game text.

Next, the Winter Update will arrive, and it looks pretty hefty, introducing several new features, new insect critters, and a new Buggy type. Importantly, Grounded 2 will also be Steam Deck verified and ROG Ally compatible with this update! However, it's unclear when this could drop, either at the end of 2025 or start of 2026:

New park area: The name has been intentionally obscured on the roadmap, so we don't know what the area is called, but we know it'll be arriving with this update.

The name has been intentionally obscured on the roadmap, so we don't know what the area is called, but we know it'll be arriving with this update. New gameplay features: This update will expand what's available to you both in and out of regular survival mode. Sour 2.0 (the special damage type) and PEEP.R 2.0 (the binocular-like scan tool), both Grounded 1 features presumably revamped for the sequel, will be added alongside Coziness , the base-levelling stat. Furthermore, PlayGrounds will also be added which, assuming they're the same as Grounded 1, will act as Grounded 2's creative, level-designing mode.

This update will expand what's available to you both in and out of regular survival mode. (the special damage type) and (the binocular-like scan tool), both Grounded 1 features presumably revamped for the sequel, will be added alongside , the base-levelling stat. Furthermore, will also be added which, assuming they're the same as Grounded 1, will act as Grounded 2's creative, level-designing mode. New insect types: The park will be home to new bug types, crickets and earwigs . There will also be new variations of existing insects .

The park will be home to new bug types, . There will also be . Buggy updates: Buggies will get a few improvements in this update, with the most important one being that ladybugs will be eligible mounts . You'll also be able to use your PEEP.R on a Buggy along with plenty more currently unspecified quality-of-life and interaction improvements.

Buggies will get a few improvements in this update, with the most important one being that . You'll also be able to along with plenty more currently unspecified quality-of-life and interaction improvements. More gear: New Tier 3 equipment and Tier 3 Omni-Tool unlocks will be available in this update.

and will be available in this update. New base-building options: The Mushroom Set 2.0 will be added alongside new furniture and base defenses.

The Summer Update arriving in 2026 will be very water-focused, adding some major features to the game to do with aquatic critters and swimming:

New park area: Again, the name is obscured but it might be something pond or pool-related given the watery theme.

Again, the name is obscured but it might be something pond or pool-related given the watery theme. Updated swimming: Swimming 2.0 will be arriving with this summer update. For additional traversal help, ziplines are also getting added at the same time.

will be arriving with this summer update. For additional traversal help, are also getting added at the same time. Smoothies 2.0: Returning from Grounded 1, revamped smoothies will make it into the summer update, helping you cool off and gain some useful status effects.

Returning from Grounded 1, revamped smoothies will make it into the summer update, helping you cool off and gain some useful status effects. Watery Buggies and creatures: Nothing specific has been named but perhaps we'll see aquatic beetles, pondskaters, nymphs, or even tadpoles with this update.

Nothing specific has been named but perhaps we'll see aquatic beetles, pondskaters, nymphs, or even tadpoles with this update. More watery gear: As well as new Tier 4 equipment and Tier 4 Omni-Tool unlocks , you'll also be able to get watery equipment , which will no doubt be useful for…

As well as and , you'll also be able to get , which will no doubt be useful for… Watery Bases: Whether these are habitable rafts or underwater dome settlements remains to be seen, but you'll be able to set up some kind of water home with this update.

Grounded 2 future plans

There is already a lot planned for the first year or so of Grounded 2's early access life, but there's still lots to come. Here's what's on the horizon with no clear release timeframe:

Even more park areas: The roadmap clearly has two more park areas , but the names of them are (unsurprisingly) obscured.

The roadmap clearly has , but the names of them are (unsurprisingly) obscured. Passive Mutations and Active Mutations 2.0 .

and . Buggy improvements: More Buggy types , Buggy mutations , Buggy customization , and Buggy progression are all planned features for the future.

More Buggy , Buggy , Buggy , and Buggy are all planned features for the future. New creatures, Park Bosses, and Colossi .

. New weapons, armor sets, Omni-Tool unlocks, and Archetypes.

New building materials, buildings, customization options, and the power to move your base.

Arabic, Korean, Polish, Russian, Thai, Traditional Chinese, and Turkish text.

Just getting started? Make sure you know how to get Grounded 2 Lingonberry Leather and Grounded 2 Grass Seeds.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.