Former Little Nightmares devs' End of Abyss is a satisfyingly creepy blend of top-down twin-stick shooter and Metroidvania exploration
Big in 2026 | Section 9 Interactive studio co-founders, Marcus and Mattias Otvall, discuss the inspirations behind the horror adventure
Personally speaking, if a distorted voice from a box invited me to visit them in a broken-down facility, I would stay at home under the covers. End of Abyss' protagonist Cel however, decides to take the invitation, armed with nothing but a pistol and a scanner.
The light equipment, as ill-advised as it may seem, is key, as Studio 9 co-founder Marcus Ottvall explains: "We always wanted the game to have relatively simple combat so that the game would be easy to pick up and play, but with a Metroidvania aspect that would let you find new weapons and equipment to power up your character and unlock and explore intertwining areas."
