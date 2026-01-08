Soma successor Ontos is "like Shadow of the Colossus" says its creative director: The moon-set horror is "built around the looming excitement and dread of what the next big Experiment will be like"
By Abbie Stone published
Big in 2026 | Frictional Games' Thomas Grip takes me through one of my most anticipated (and most terrified of) games of 2026
What do you do after making one of the scariest games ever with Amnesia: The Bunker? If you're Frictional Games, you celebrate that success by blowing up your winning formula.