The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more

The Last Frontier

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

This looks like an exciting new action series set in the wilds of Alaska. Jason Clarke stars as Frank Remnick, a lone US Marshall, who must protect his small town when a plane full of dangerous criminals crashes in the wilderness. Helping him out is disgraced CIA agent Sidney Scofield (Haley Bennett), who is searching for a mysterious and deadly prisoner known as "Havlock." But does the intelligence agency have a more shadowy motive?

Created by The Blacklist's Jon Bokenkamp, The Last Frontier is an unashamed throwback action thriller that makes a star of its Alaskan setting and wants the viewer to be gripped from the opening scene. The first two episodes are available on Apple TV Plus from Friday, October 10.

Steve

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Cillian Murphy stars in this adaptation of Max Porter's novel, Shy. That book followed a drum 'n' bass-obsessed teenager (played here by Jay Lycurgo) in a boarding school for troubled young men. Steve switches up the focus, turning the camera instead on Murphy's character, the school's head teacher, who is facing his own struggles as he tries to help students who society has largely given up on.

With a screenplay written by Porter himself, and a suitably frenetic mid-90s soundtrack, Steve captures the novel's spirit while telling a slightly different story. (Perhaps we should think of it as a remix?) It's a subtle, soulful film, with a typically stunning central performance from Murphy.

The Naked Gun

Available: US

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

This year's reboot of the beloved spoof series is every bit as daft as the original. Liam Neeson stars as Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr. of the LAPD's Police Squad – and the son of Leslie Nielsen's character from the previous films. When Frank investigates the suspicious death of software engineer Simon Davenport, he crosses paths with crime novelist Beth (Pamela Anderson), and the two start to uncover a conspiracy...

As ever with The Naked Gun the story is just a very loose framework on which to hang an endless barrage of gags (indeed the villain's scheme hangs on a gadget called the P.L.O.T. Device). Some work better than others, but there are so many of them that it's easy to forgive. This is very easy watching for when you need something to make you sit back and roar with laughter.

The Chair Company

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max

I Think You Should Leave creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin re-team for this odd-sounding comedy conspiracy thriller. Robinson stars as Ron Trosper, who uncovers a vast conspiracy following an embarrassing incident at work. That's all we really know about the show so far, but from the trailer it looks like The Chair Company will give Robinson another chance to do his patented manic fury thing once more.

That's not a complaint. I Think You Should Leave is one of the best and most influential sketch comedy shows of the last few years. While we wait and hope for Robinson and Kanin to announce a fourth season of that show, this looks utterly essential.

The Lost Bus

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera star in this tough and exciting survival story from The Bourne Supremacy director Paul Greengrass. McConaughey plays Kevin McKay, the real life bus driver who put his life on the line to rescue a group of 22 school children during the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in California. Ferrera plays the kids' resourceful teacher, Mary Ludwig, who has to think on her feet to make sure the kids get out alive.

Greengrass is one of our best directors when it comes to telling true stories with grit and urgency. Wild fires are deadly and terrifying, and while we know that ultimately this is a story of successful bravery and heroism, The Lost Bus remains a remarkably tense thriller about a terrible moment in recent Californian history.

Peacemaker season 2, episode 8

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max (US), NOW TV (UK)

Peacemaker season 2 wraps up this week, and there's everything to play for. Chris and the gang may have escaped Earth X, but things are at rock bottom back in the prime DC universe. Peacemaker is in prison and, from the brief episode teaser that has been released, it looks like Rick Flag and the forces of A.R.G.U.S. are experimenting with the Quantum Unfolding Chamber – and putting Earth at risk in the process. Can the 11th Street Kids get it together one last time?

After a slightly slow start, Peacemaker's second – and perhaps final – season has become every bit as emotional and gripping as its first. This finale will round the saga out while also providing some tantalizing hints at the future of the DCU.

Boots

Available: UK/US

Where to watch: Netflix

This coming-of-age series is based on Greg Cope White's bestselling memoir, The Pink Marine. Cameron (Miles Heizer) is a closeted teenager in the 1990s who decides to join the US Marine Corps alongside his straight best friend Ray (Liam Oh), at a time when it was still illegal to be gay in the US military. As he soon discovers, however, he's not the only person with secrets... Cameron and Ray must try to survive the mental and physical trials of boot camp while also discovering who they truly are and how military training will change them.

Warm and witty, Boots also stars The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga, alongside Max Parker, Ana Ayora, and Cedrick Cooper. All eight episodes are streaming on October 9.

