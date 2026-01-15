TV never changes: Amazon is making a Fallout Shelter reality show where Vault Dwellers compete for cash prizes

Prime Video has ordered Fallout Shelter, an unscripted reality competition series that puts contestants deep down into the Vaults.

Per the official press release, the upcoming series is "set inside Vault-Tec's bomb-proof vaults" and "drops a diverse group of contestants into an immersive, high-stakes world inspired by the games’ signature dark humour, retro-futurism, and post-apocalyptic survival storytelling."

The contestants will participate in "escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral conundrums” as they compete for a grand cash prize. Casting is currently underway, and appears to be open to contestants around the world. The official Fallout on Prime Instagram account also teases the series as a "very real, very scientific opportunity to beta test a better society." But, uh, if you've seen the TV show or played your way through the video games... you know that couldn't be further from the truth.

Fallout, based on the massively popular video game franchise of the same name, is one of Prime Video's biggest original shows and has received several Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy, Critics' Choice, and WGA nominations. The first season, which introduces Ella Purnell's naive (but scrappy) Vault Dweller named Lucy and Walton Goggins' gunslinging Ghoul, holds a 93% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2, which takes the adventure all the way to New Vegas, sits at a near-perfect 97%.

The reality show comes as no surprise after Netflix decided to capitalize on the success of Korean drama Squid Game by launching its own competition series based on the games feature in the show.

