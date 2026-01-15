TV never changes: Amazon is making a Fallout Shelter reality show where Vault Dwellers compete for cash prizes

It's Squid Game but, like, the world is over

Fallout
Prime Video has ordered Fallout Shelter, an unscripted reality competition series that puts contestants deep down into the Vaults.

Per the official press release, the upcoming series is "set inside Vault-Tec's bomb-proof vaults" and "drops a diverse group of contestants into an immersive, high-stakes world inspired by the games’ signature dark humour, retro-futurism, and post-apocalyptic survival storytelling."

The contestants will participate in "escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral conundrums” as they compete for a grand cash prize. Casting is currently underway, and appears to be open to contestants around the world. The official Fallout on Prime Instagram account also teases the series as a "very real, very scientific opportunity to beta test a better society." But, uh, if you've seen the TV show or played your way through the video games... you know that couldn't be further from the truth.

