Season 2 of Netflix's Squid Game reality show suffers massive 80% drop in viewership

News
By published

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 has proved hugely less popular than the first installment of the reality show

A giant doll in Squid Game season 3
(Image credit: Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge has seen a massive dip in viewers for its second season, dropping by a massive 80%.

According to What's on Netflix, the latest installment of the reality show accumulated 3.2 million views in its first week, which is much lower than season 1's 20.1 million views in the same time period.

The show features 456 contestants (the same number as in the fictional competition), who are competing for a prize of $4.56 million – considerably lower than the ₩45.6 billion (​​$39.86 million) up for grabs in Squid Game, but still the second-highest single cash prize on a reality TV show ever.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.