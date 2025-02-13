No one is going to predict what happens in Fallout season 2, teases Ella Purnell: "There's some big twists"

Fallout season 2 has just got a very intriguing tease from Lucy MacLean star Ella Purnell, who says it will be "wild". Speaking at MegaCon's Orlando panel, the Arcane actor said the returning Prime Video show will be full of twists and turns.

"It's going to be really good, I think," she said (via Screen Rant). "It's a wild ride. It's a wild ride. I'm really exhausted. We're working really well to get it out on time." Purnell added: "No one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around."

Season 2 began filming back in December, and it seems work is well underway on the returning game adaptation. Purnell's comments come too after The Ghoul star Walton Goggins recently shared his excitement for the second season.

Speaking at The White Lotus season 3 premiere, Goggins told Deadline: "We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it. This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."

Fallout season 1 ended with The Ghoul and Lucy teaming up and heading out into the Wasteland to find out the truth about the former's family. There was also a very big New Vegas tease, which sets up the direction we might be going in next.

