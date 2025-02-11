Fallout season 2 is even better than the "extraordinary" season 1 says Walton Goggins: "It’s really gonna be something"

Fallout season 2 is currently filming, and The Ghoul star Walton Goggins has given us the best possible tease. The actor revealed the high quality of the second season in an interview at The White Lotus season 3 premiere.

"We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it," he told Deadline. "This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."

Goggins plays The Ghoul in the hit Prime Video adaptation of the beloved game, a former film star turned bounty hunter. He went on an incredible arc in season one, which ended with him teaming up with Lucy MacLean to continue searching for answers about what happened to his family.

Official plot details for season 2 haven't yet been announced, but some casting news has been confirmed. Macaulay Culkin has joined the show, as well as rumors that Kumail Nanjiani will star. Beyond that, executive producer Jonathan Nolan has teased it will be bigger and better.

"There are more monsters, more environments, more factions that we are currently designing and building right now to begin production quite soon," he told The Wrap in 2024. "So we’re really excited."

You can see Goggins next on screen in The White Lotus season 3, where he joins a star-studded cast including Aimee Lou Wood, Michelle Monaghan, and Jason Isaacs. For more of what to stream now, here are our guides to the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies.